Concert by The Royal Marines School of Music & The Royal Marines Association Concert Band.
Come & join us on Thursday 19th June at 8.00pm at Portsmouth Cathedral for a concert by The Royal Marines School of Music & The Royal Marines Association Concert Band.
The concert will feature the world famous Corps of Drums & our special guest soloist, Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery.
The programme of music will feature marches, overtures, great soloists, the lovely voice of Colin Thackery & so much more.