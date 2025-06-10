Concert by The Royal Marines School of Music & The Royal Marines Association Concert Band.

Come & join us on Thursday 19th June at 8.00pm at Portsmouth Cathedral for a concert by The Royal Marines School of Music & The Royal Marines Association Concert Band.

The concert will feature the world famous Corps of Drums & our special guest soloist, Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery.

The programme of music will feature marches, overtures, great soloists, the lovely voice of Colin Thackery & so much more.

