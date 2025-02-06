Conjure up half term magic at The Watercress Line

The Magic of Locomotion will conjure up excitement at The Watercress Line this half term, from 15 to 23 February.

Visitors can discover the wonder of steam locomotives as they travel along the heritage railway line, between Alresford and Alton, with live magic performances from an on-board magician.

The fun continues with exciting magic shows at The Old Goods Shed at Alresford Station, and free activities for children. There will also be pottery painting, for an additional charge, in the West Country Buffet.

Activities run from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Refreshments will be available from Alresford and Alton stations – and take home a memento from the Alresford gift shop.

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “We look forward to welcoming you to our Magic of Locomotion event this February half-term. Book your tickets online for the chance to explore our wonderful steam engines up close and enjoy a day of magical moments.”

Find out more, and book tickets, at https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/magic-of-locomotion/