Cosham's newest social hub - PLAYGROUND

Conspiracy LIVE, our original social deduction game.

Step into a world where fun and camaraderie reign supreme at PLAYGROUND's Ultimate Board Game Lounge, the crown jewel of Portsmouth's entertainment scene. Open every day from midday to midnight, this vibrant venue is the perfect place for game-lovers and mystery seekers to be.

With a diverse array of activities ranging from classic board games to live-action social deduction experiences like Conspiracy LIVE, there's something to ignite everyone's competitive spirit.

Whether you're a seasoned strategist or just looking to unwind with friends over a game of darts, PLAYGROUND offers an unparalleled escape from the everyday hustle. Join us as we explore the myriad ways you can experience fun like never before, right here in the heart of Portsmouth.