Cricket, chaos and pantomime: Groundlings Theatre brings summer spectacle to Portsmouth

In an inspired collision of village cricket, panto pandemonium, and woodland whimsy, Portsmouth is set to host one of the most original theatrical productions of the year: The Woodlanders, the world's first summer cricket pantomime.

Presented by Groundlings Theatre, this eccentric and family-friendly show combines classic British humour with a timely environmental message. With performances scheduled at Stansted Park Cricket Club on Saturday 16th August and at Groundlings Theatre on Saturday 30th August, the production promises to deliver a thoroughly entertaining summer spectacle.

Set in the idyllic English countryside, The Woodlanders follows a band of woodland animals as they struggle to save their beloved home—and cricket club—from destruction. The villain of the piece is the unscrupulous Mr Brock, portrayed with gleeful menace by local actor Graham Butterworth. Brock, accompanied by his corrupt sidekick DC Mills, intends to bulldoze the forest in favour of a power station, declaring: "After all, they're all stupid, aimless animals... and I HAVE to make moneyyyyy!!"

Caught between opposing sides is His Lordship, a well-meaning but bumbling aristocrat brought to life by Peter Clutterbuck. Torn between profit and preservation, he becomes an unlikely mediator in the tale's central conflict.

Stansted House. A stunning setting for a Summer Pantomime.

The climax comes in the form of a do-or-die cricket match, where the fate of the forest rests on the outcome. Expect a flurry of googlies, slapstick comedy, and surprising appearances—including cooking kangaroos—as the Woodlanders fight back with heart, humour, and a straight bat.

With ticket prices starting at just £8 for a family of four, The Woodlanders offers an affordable and refreshingly offbeat alternative for summer entertainment.

Performance Details:

Stansted Park Cricket Club

Cricket meets countryside charm: A match in full swing at the historic Stansted Park Cricket Club, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Stansted Estate

Saturday 16 August – Outdoor Performance

Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets, brollies, and a picnic.

Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth

Saturday 30 August – Two Indoor Performances

Ideal for those who prefer their pantomime under a roof.

The production is already generating buzz for its unique blend of satire, slapstick, and social commentary, all underpinned by a quintessentially British love for cricket and countryside.

Whether you're a theatre enthusiast, a cricket fan, or simply in search of a laugh-out-loud afternoon with the family, The Woodlanders delivers a memorable innings of summer entertainment.

For further information and to book tickets, visit: https://www.groundlings.co.uk