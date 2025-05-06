Definitely purple and not mauve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two upper middle-aged men (Pete and me) walk into a bar (The Brook, Southampton) and in true Dr Who fashion go back in time to the beginning of hard rock in the early 1970s. Welcome to the music of Deep Purple in the form of Deeper Purple, a proper tribute band who are respectful to the music but add their own twist when they can, in an over 2-hour set.

I first saw DP (my very first concert) at the Guildhall Portsmouth in 1972 and the opening number was the brand newly-written Highway Star so to open with this at the Brook was the perfect start for me, I’m a teenager again, spots and all.

The venue was full enough to re-create the closeness of band to audience of that era, an interesting mix of young and not so young, good mix of male and female plus a lot more hair than in similar shows of late.

The sound was really good, the guitar seemed a little low in the mix to begin with but came through much better as the show got into its stride. Guitarist Rob Sas sticks to the tunes but adds his own flourishes emphasising not trying to mimic the great Richie Blackmore although his mannerism certainly appeared to be influenced by him. Physically he reminded me of the late John Sykes (Thin Lizzy/Whitesnake) or David Murray (Iron Maiden).

Deeper Purple on stage

Drummer Thomas Hauser had the headwear and glasses but also played with the style and swing in his play of Ian Paice, excellently anchoring the whole set with bassist Phil Crombie, whose play could be clearly heard throughout, doing an excellent solo in Pictures of Home. Very reminiscent.

Organist Dave Chapman had arguably the hardest job with thoughts of Jon Lord in mind but did a sterling job, a little understated at times but all the better for that.

Singer Luka Ravase proved that you can sing across the DP canon of different singers, something Ian Gillan has always refused to do. Echoes of Justin Hawkins (Darkness) in appearance but a terrific voice, his vocals crystal clear throughout , no mean feat. His upper notes in Child in Time were very impressive, very difficult, whilst his bluesy sound of This Time Around showed his range…..and, I never noticed until the end that his left foot was in a boot having sprained his ankle a few days before, well played that man.

The obvious classics were played (Smoke on the Water, Black Night, Highway Star, Perfect Strangers, Woman From Tokyo) but also some lesser known songs (You Keep on Moving, Under the Gun, Bad Attitude) but the highlight for me being Flight of the Rat, a song I never heard DP play live, one of my all-time favourites. Worth the night on its own.

The crowd clearly loved the energetic performance and wanted more.

Fellow upper middle-ager Pete (not a natural DP fan) said he would definitely see them again, as would I. Back to the Tardis.

Ken Ebbens, The Flash (on DAB and theflashonair.co.uk) radio presenter.