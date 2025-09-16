Discover The Kings Theatre and Theatre Royal: A free open day for all ages

Portsmouth is gearing up for a very special day on Sunday, September 28, as The Kings Theatre and Theatre Royal throw open their doors for a joint Open Day. This free event invites the whole community to celebrate the past, present, and future of two of the city’s most iconic theatres.

At The Kings Theatre, the day is extra special as the venue marks its 118th birthday. Guests can explore the theatre with history and technical tours, hear intriguing stories from its past, including a few spooky tales on a Ghost Tour.

Visitors can also enjoy a programme of live entertainment hosted by panto legend Jack Edwards. Local performers and groups such as the Kings School of Performing Arts, Resonate Show Choir, and Konnect will be performing throughout the day. Visitors will also get an exclusive look at Elevation 1907, the exciting project transforming the Kings into a 21st-century cultural destination.

Meanwhile, Theatre Royal will be buzzing with its own behind-the-scenes tours and workshops. The KSPA Academy will be running dance and singing workshops for children, teenagers, and adults, alongside performances from local community groups. Visitors will be able to experience the inner workings of a busy theatre and join in activities designed to inspire creativity.

To make the day easy to enjoy, a special shuttle bus will run between the two venues, with Portsmouth Theatres’ CEO on board, allowing visitors to experience both theatres in one trip. Selected drinks will be available for just £1, making it a perfect day out for families and theatre lovers alike.

Entry is free, but booking is essential. Head to The Kings Theatre website (link below) and select a general admission time slot to secure entry, then add tours or workshops to your booking if you wish to take part in specific activities. Spaces are limited, so early booking is recommended.

The Open Day runs for approximately five and a half hours, with three different “arrival from” waves to keep the day running smoothly. Please note that filming and photography will take place throughout the venues for promotional purposes.

Whether you’re a lifelong theatre fan, a curious local, or a family looking for a fun and creative day out, Portsmouth’s Open Day is a wonderful opportunity to step inside two much-loved venues, uncover their stories, and celebrate history, creativity, and community spirit.