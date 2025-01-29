Discover the Magic of Locomotion at The Watercress Line to enchant all the family this half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors are sure to be spellbound by The Watercress Line’s Magic of Locomotion half term event, from February 15 to 23, which will conjure up something for everyone.

Discover the wonder of steam locomotives in action along the heritage railway’s stunning South Downs route, plus live magic performances and hands-on activities to keep all the family enchanted.

Join the on-board magician for close-up thrills on the train journeys, running between Alresford and Alton each day. The fun continues with exciting magic shows, held at The Old Goods Shed at Alresford Station, every day.

Children can enjoy free activities full of fun tricks and get creative with pottery painting, for an additional charge, in the West Country Buffet. Refreshments will be available from Alresford and Alton stations – and take home a memento from the Alresford gift shop.

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “We can’t wait to welcome you to our Magic of Locomotion event this February half-term, for magical moments that will leave you captivated!

“Visitors will have the chance to explore our fascinating steam engines up close and discover the power of locomotion as we unveil the magic that make The Watercress Line locomotives come to life.

“With sensational steam train rides and enthralling magic shows, it’s set to be a great day out for all.”

Find out more, and book tickets, at https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/magic-of-locomotion/