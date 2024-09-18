Discover the UK's largest indoor christmas attraction - located in Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Each year, guests including thousands of excited children visit the 100,000 sqft attraction with their parents and grandparents. They embark upon a magical journey to the North Pole, enjoying a 2.5hour – 3.5hour immersive interactive and immersive walk-through pantomime tour of the North Pole.

With there only being one hundred more days until the big day, reports are already coming in of Christmas trees being spotted in pubs and restaurants, whilst supermarkets are also beginning to pile high a selection of seasonal treats. Although the run up to Christmas is becoming increasingly evident, there are also huge preparations taking place behind-the-scenes at the UK’s largest indoor Christmas attraction as they prepare to make Christmas 2024 the most memorable yet for their visitors.

The Magical Christmas Adventure has been entertaining children of all ages since 2013, with each year bringing a new and exciting immersive story to entertain our guests.

The UK's Largest Indoor Christmas attraction covers over 100,000sqft.

New for 2024, guests will be transported to the North Pole via Santa’s Shuttle. The shuttle itself is powered by ‘sprout energy’, the cleanest fuel on the planet. However, the speed of travel does have its consequences - a ‘unique aroma’!

Upon arriving at the North Pole’s Arrivals Terminal, you will be directed down Memory Lane to continue your journey to the Glacier Theatre, where you may catch a sound check by the latest Elfish Music Sensation, as they rehearse for their Christmas Extravaganza.

The journey continues to The Ice Palace, which proves to be the perfect place for one of Santa’s mischievous elves to create a snowball battle with your family. Guests will then meet Santa’s very own Teddy Bear, Bartholomew Bear, who is as old as Christmas itself, he is as wise as his years, and knows so much about all the visiting children.

Your tour continues with a visit to the Mindcraft Research and Development Unit. Santa’s AI specialists will demonstrate how they use the Matrix to read everyone’s minds to compile the Christmas wishes. If anything goes wrong with the new technology, they just might need the help of a Super Hero Dad to save Christmas!

A short walk through part of the enchanted forest leads you to the ‘Naughty and Nice’ Machine which only allows those who have been nice to gain entry to Santa’s Lodge.

Meeting Santa Claus is sure to be the highlight of your day, and it’s guaranteed to be an experience unlike any other. Meeting the REAL SANTA gives you a level of personalisation un-matched, his knowledge of each and every one of his visitors will surprise the entire group. The name of their school teacher, their Christmas wish list and even their favourite games to play with Granny and Grandad! This leaves even the most assertive doubter realising that they’ve had a very special moment with the real Santa Claus. Every child will leave with a magical key which they can exchange later at Santa’s Toy Shop for an early Christmas treat.

After your visit with Santa and collecting that all important toy from Santa’s Toy Shop, the fun continues during the second half of your Magical Christmas Adventure as you visit Sparkle Copse, the Elven Village.

Wander through the Elven Christmas Light Show, through the Christmas tree walk in the snow, arriving at Bartholomew’s Teddy Bear Workshop - a magical place where children can make their own teddy bear with the special North Pole cuddle fluff mined by Yetis. Next is a visit to Crumble’s Kitchen to create your own cookie masterpiece. Then a journey to the North Pole wouldn’t be complete without stopping to make some reindeer food to scatter on your lawn at home on Christmas Eve.

With no time restriction on your visit to Sparkle Copse, guests can spend as much or as little time as they like completing each of the activities, meaning that those with younger children or children with additional needs don’t feel pressured to move on. The team behind the Magical Christmas Adventure want to make sure that the experience is memorable for everyone.

Once you have all your goodies it’s time for Mrs Claus to show you the way home through Santa’s Ice Kingdom to the enchanted Forest where a special train station is hidden.

The final surprise for visitors to the North Pole is the return journey back to 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park, where everyone boards the North Pole Express, taking a ride through dense pine woods until they arrive back at 4 Kingdoms.

With children leaving the North Pole with their very own teddy bear, festive cookie, a bag full of reindeer food, an early gift from Santa’s Toy Shop, plus unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime, The Magical Christmas Adventure is a great value experience that will bring joy to the whole family.

The Magical Christmas Adventure is the UK’s number one indoor Christmas attraction, offering a memorable experience whatever the weather outside. The Magical Christmas Adventure’s Managing Director, Darren Lamb, said “Each year, our team of hardworking elves are determined to make our Christmas offering bigger and better than the previous year. We spend every day of the year thinking about Christmas and coming up with creative ideas to leave the jaws of our guests firmly on the floor. As the UK’s largest indoor Christmas attraction, our guests are always astounded at how immersive the experience is and how personalised it is. We have families coming back every single year to visit The Magical Christmas Adventure, and our elves always remember those who are coming back for a second, third or fourth time. You have to come along and experience the magic for yourself, you won’t be disappointed.”