Disney theatre magic set to make a splash on the Isle of Wight

After making a splash with their sell-out hit The Phantom of the Opera last February, Shoreline Productions returns to Shanklin Theatre this November with Disney’s The Little Mermaid, a show set to make waves with island audiences.

From 13th–16th November 2025, audiences are invited to dive under the sea for a fin-tastic adventure packed with colour, comedy, and classic Disney magic. With beloved songs including Part of Your World, Kiss the Girl, and Under the Sea, this spectacular musical promises fun for all ages.

More than just a production company, Shoreline Productions is creating a space for local performers to shine in some of the world’s biggest and best-loved musicals. Their commitment to nurturing Isle of Wight talent brings a unique local sparkle to every show, proof that world-class theatre can thrive right here on the Isle of Wight.

Tickets are on sale now from just £18 at shanklintheatre.com.

1 . Contributed Shoreline Productions, one of the Isle of Wight's leading theatre companies, is set to bring The Little Mermaid to local theatres this November. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The leading role of Ariel will be played by local young performer, Ava Cowan. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The production offers local performers of all ages the chance to shine in this Disney classic. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales