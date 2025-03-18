Dive into Danger and Delicious Delights: Portsmouth's Making Waves Film Festival Unleashes Unforgettable Cinema Experiences!

Making Waves Film Festival, Portsmouth's annual film festival returns with Portsmouth's only live cinema experience, food, live music, and film industry networking. Screenings include an immersive secret cinema style event set around classic thriller Reservoir Dogs and a live cinema dining experience during a screening of the international award-winning film My Favourite Cake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth's only live immersive cinema experience, Pompey Dogs on Saturday 22 March at the Staggeringly Good Brewery, is set around the screening of the film that propelled director Quentin Tarantino,Reservoir Dogs. The Pompey Dogs experience is a whodunnit that invites audiences to witness a heist gone wrong and mingle with familiar characters from the film as they try to work out who the traitor in the gang is. The hit film will be screened in the atmospheric brewery warehouse, followed by a live Tarantino DJ set from Djed Spence who shares a love for Tarantino's soundtracks.

Set inside St Simon's Church in Southsea on Saturday 29 March, Making Waves Film Festival in partnership with Action Asylum will create an Iranian cinematic dining experience. Set in a beautifully designed garden space inspired by the film, enjoy a screening of the award-winning Iranian film "My Favourite Cake" while savouring an authentic menu prepared by fantastic Iranian cooks from Portsmouth City of Sanctuary's Kitchen of Hope supported by professional chefs Soraya Hatami and Damon Hall from Taarof, in Worthing.

Roy Hanney, Director of Making Waves Film Festival said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reservoir Dogs

"Making Waves is more than a film festival, it’s a catalyst for creative growth, sparking new talent, fresh ideas and unexpected collaborations that extend far beyond the screen"

The festival also includes a filmmaking day on Wednesday 26 March which is sponsored by Millstream Productions and showcases the best of the Future BAFTA Winners Short Film Competition and film industry networking at the Wedgewood Rooms. .

For more information www.makingwavesfilmfestival.com