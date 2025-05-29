Dive into the deep: Ocean with David Attenborough comes to the Mary Rose Museum

Narrated by the legendary Sir David Attenborough, Ocean explores the extraordinary diversity of life beneath the surface of our seas and highlights the urgent need to protect this fragile ecosystem.

Presented in the Museum’s state-of-the-art Dive the Mary Rose 4D theatre, this immersive film combines breathtaking underwater visuals with Attenborough’s iconic narration to deliver a captivating, multisensory experience for all ages

The film is included in admission to the Museum or with an Ultimate Explorer ticket. Both screenings on the 7th and 8th June will start at 10am - first come, first served, with seating for 40 people.

Sir David Attenborough said: “Today, we're living in the greatest age of ocean discovery for many of us, the world beyond the beach is still dark, threatening, and dangerous, out of sight, and most certainly out of mind. It's time to take the plunge to go beneath the waves. For once, you've truly seen the sea, you'll never look at Earth in the same way again.”

Stunning, immersive cinematography showcases the wonder of life under the seas and exposes the realities and challenges facing our ocean as never-before-seen, from destructive fishing techniques to mass coral reef bleaching. Yet the story is one of optimism, with Attenborough pointing to inspirational stories from around the world to deliver his greatest message: the ocean can recover to a glory beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen.

“We are thrilled to host this screening in honour of World Ocean Day,” said Dominic Jones, Mary Rose Trust Chief Executive.

“As guardians of a remarkable ship recovered from the seabed, we understand the power and importance of our oceans. This film is a perfect complement to the story of the Mary Rose, reminding us of the ocean’s past, present, and future.”

Following the film, exclusively in cinemas, A Deeper Dive with David Attenborough will take audiences behind the scenes with additional footage and interviews on the making of Ocean.

Ocean with David Attenborough is a Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios co-production, in association with All3Media International, National Geographic, and Minderoo Pictures. The film is directed by Toby Nowlan, Keith Scholey and Colin Butfield and produced by Nowlan. The film is co-produced by Arksen & 10% for the Ocean, Don Quixote Foundation, National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Revive Our Ocean, and The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

