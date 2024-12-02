...Earnest?: Southampton audience members to take centre stage in madcap adaptation of The Importane of Being Earnest

Say It Again, Sorry? Are delighted to return to Southampton next Spring with the hit show …Earnest? after partnering with entertainment giant Live Nation and Cuffe & Taylor for their biggest and boldest tour yet, where audiences step in for the cast of The Importance of Being Earnest.

Heading to the MAST Mayflower Studios 6 - 8 March, …Earnest? is a madcap spectacle that promises a completely new performance each night. The Edinburgh Fringe smash-hit where the audience step in for the cast of The Importance of Being Earnest returns for a UK tour of nearly 30 venues.

Wilde’s much-loved play is delightfully derailed as audience members are asked to step into the spotlight to replace an ever-thinning cast, sparked by the lead actor playing Ernest failing to arrive on that famous cue. With stage whiskey being swapped, off-the-cuff auditions being held and portraits painted aplenty, ...Earnest? incorporates skilled slapstick and expert comic timing in this quintessentially British farce.

Having cast nearly 2,000 audience members since its 2021 Fringe debut, the show has inspired career shifts, community heroes, and even backstage romances. One participant from …Earnest?’s previous visit in Southampton experienced his own sense of fame as he was recognised at Chichester Festival Theatre as being “Cecily in Southampton”!

Founded in 2018 by a group of friends, Say It Again, Sorry? is an award-winning (Derek Award for Best Comedy) interactive theatre company that aims to connect people to their inner artist and inspire creative expression in everybody. Say It Again, Sorry? revolutionised theatre funding for …Earnest? by introducing micro-units, smaller, low risk, investment chunks that made investing accessible to first-time backers and those who typically contribute to crowd-funding campaigns. This inventive model ensured all investors saw a profit, regardless of unit size, encouraging repeat investment. It’s one of many ways Say It Again, Sorry? has broadened participation in their artistic and financial processes.

Director and co-writer Simon Paris said "We are very excited to bring ...Earnest? back to audiences across the country and share our unique blend of chaos, comedy, and heartfelt storytelling. This show celebrates the magic of live theatre- where anything can happen and often does. With its playful twists and interactive surprises, we invite audiences to step into a world where every moment is delightfully unpredictable."

For tickets and more information: https://www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/earnest-2025/