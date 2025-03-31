Easter egg-stravaganza with specialist entertainment team and discount at Hayling Island Holiday Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Specialist entertainment team ‘THE TRIBE’ will be resident at Hayling Island Holiday Park this Easter (Saturday 5th – Friday 24th April) offering an action-packed programme of activities with incredible live performances, family-friendly fun and unforgettable moments.

THE TRIBE have been working with external entertainment agency, Bass Beatz Productions to create a high-quality family entertainment offering like no other. From Dynamic Days to Electric Nights, a calendar of events and activities has been lined up from dawn till dusk to keep everyone entertained at Hayling Island throughout the Easter holidays.

This is the first Easter season for Meadow Bay Villages in the holiday and residential parks industry, having acquired a number of highly popular English holiday resorts last year, and the company is committed to offering a truly outstanding Easter break at Hayling Island.

THE TRIBE entertainment team at Hayling Island (left to right) Hazel Mallinson, Elysia Sheridan and Duncan Clarke.

To help celebrate its first Easter season, Meadow Bay Villages is delighted to announce an “11 for 11” discount deal, offering an 11% discount on all Easter bookings at Hayling Island made between 25th March and 3rd April on holidays starting on Friday 11th April. All bookings made for this period will automatically enter a prize draw with three lucky winners having to pay only £11 for their holiday.

Some of the standout activities on offer at Hayling Island Holiday Park this Easter include:

Hoppy trail - an egg-citing fun-filled Easter scavenger hunt

Gooey Easter slime time – create your own slime masterpiece from glittery goo to colourful slime masterpieces

I’m A Celeb Showdown – hilarious interactive gameshow

Hoppy crafts - bunny paper plate crafts, easter bonnet making and egg designing

Easter bonnet parade

Moonlit Masquerade Ball – best costumes take centre stage for exciting prizes

Carnival Parade - procession of vibrant costumes and lively performers

Samba De Janerio Production Show – delivering a salsa carnival

The full calendar of Easter activities and entertainment on offer at Hayling Island can be found here.

This new Easter entertainment offering is testament to Meadow Bay Villages’ on-going commitment in Hayling Island following significant investments into the park, further reinforcing their commitment to enhancing guest experiences.

Nikki Rathie, Holidays Director at Hayling Island Holiday Park, said: “We are fully committed to offering the most memorable stay at Hayling Island and we are delighted to have THE TRIBE, our entertainment team in place delivering our first Easter holiday season as new owners of the resort.

“THE TRIBE is offering an entertainment proposition like no other. With Easter crafts to entertain the little ones to family scavenger hunts, colour throw parties, live music and carnival parades, there really is something on offer for everyone this Easter at Hayling Island.

“Our Easter package of entertainment compliments our programme of upgrades made at the resort throughout the winter months, with new facilities includingbrand-new platinum-grade caravans, new dog-friendly lodges, a new splash lido and an upgraded arcade area offering the latest is entertainment. Combined with an exciting Easter events programme, we’re sure to make your staycation truly unforgettable, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

Hazel Mallinson, THE TRIBE Entertainment Manager at Hayling Island Holiday Park, said: "This year, we’re taking entertainment to the next level at Hayling Island. Our brand-new TRIBE programme is packed with incredible live performances, interactive experiences, and fun for all ages. From high-energy shows to laid-back acoustic nights, there’s something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome our guests and create unforgettable holiday memories together."

Nestled just a mile from the golden sand of Hayling Island Beach in Hampshire, Hayling Island is one of the UK’s best island-based holiday parks offering guests an escape to their very own seaside sanctuary. From action-packed adventure to laid-back leisure, there’s so much to discover at Hayling Island Holiday Park.

To enjoy 11% off your 2025 Easter booking made for 11th April, and to be automatically in with a chance of being one of three lucky winners to receive their holiday for £11, book between 25th March and 3rd April when visiting https://meadowbay.com/haylingisland/ and the discount is auto applied on checkout. (*terms and conditions apply).