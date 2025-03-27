Easter Open Day for Cosham's newest social hub PLAYGROUND

By Jon Humphrey
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 16:28 BST
Join us this Good Friday from 11am at Cosham's newest social hub PLAYGROUND. We have some amazing things planned, including but not limited to Conspiracy LIVE - our original social deduction game, face painting, raffle, local business treasure trail, arts + crafts, board games, darts competitions and more.

PLAYGROUND has been open since the start of February and it's your one stop shop for all things fun. We're the home to Conspiracy LIVE, an original social deduction game that has been enjoyed all over Hampshire for the past year and by over 1,000 different players. We also offer loads of other ways to blow off steam, have fun and meet great new people.

Come along to our open day on Good Friday - it's completely free to attend and there are amazing activities for the whole family. You can find us in the middle of Cosham Highstreet, above Dixies bar, King Chef and AJM Estates. Doors open at 11am and the fun will run late into the night.

Coming to Cosham, this Good Friday!

1. Contributed

Coming to Cosham, this Good Friday! Photo: Submitted

Conspiracy LIVE, our original social deduction game

2. Contributed

Conspiracy LIVE, our original social deduction game Photo: Submitted

Our feature room where the deception knows no bounds...

3. Contributed

Our feature room where the deception knows no bounds... Photo: Submitted

Find us on Cosham Highstreet.

4. Contributed

Find us on Cosham Highstreet. Photo: Submitted

