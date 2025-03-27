Easter Open Day for Cosham's newest social hub PLAYGROUND

PLAYGROUND has been open since the start of February and it's your one stop shop for all things fun. We're the home to Conspiracy LIVE, an original social deduction game that has been enjoyed all over Hampshire for the past year and by over 1,000 different players. We also offer loads of other ways to blow off steam, have fun and meet great new people.
Come along to our open day on Good Friday - it's completely free to attend and there are amazing activities for the whole family. You can find us in the middle of Cosham Highstreet, above Dixies bar, King Chef and AJM Estates. Doors open at 11am and the fun will run late into the night.