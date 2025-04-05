Easter rock hunt organised by local funeral directors
Solent Funeral Services will be hiding 20 painted rocks around Gosport and Lee On The Solent along with their sister branches A G Stapleford & Sons, Carrells Funeral Service and W Wraight and Sons also hiding 30 rocks between them around Portsmouth, Havant and Emsworth.
Emma Smith, Funeral Arranger from Solent Funeral Services in Gosport comments 'We at the Dignity Group are excited to give back to our community with a fun activity for all the family. Throughout the Easter holidays, we’ll be sharing clues about the locations of our painted pebbles on our Facebook page, so be sure to keep an eye out! If you find a pebble, simply return it to the funeral home detailed on the back of the pebble, and we’ll happily exchange it for a free Easter egg. Happy hunting!'
If you are planning to take part in the pebble hunt over half term, you can visit the groups Facebook page for clues by following 'Dignity Funerals Portsmouth, Solent, Gosport, Havant & Emsworth'– where regular hints will be given!
Good luck and happy hunting!