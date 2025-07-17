Enjoy sailmaking and cutting-edge technology this summer at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

A summer of fun awaits at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard with a packed schedule of fun events for the whole family, inspired by the pioneers of the Royal Navy and the Mary Rose. Discover sailmaking, Tudor archery, and the wonders of STEM all under one ticket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Embodying the pioneers of the Royal Navy, visitors will be able to get creative working together creating a huge nautical map from bricks, get hands-on with the work on HMS Victory, and learn more about the conservation team and the work that goes into creating the sails of huge ships. STEM is also a focus this summer, visitors will experiment with VR, 3D printing and robotics with the Tech + Tour Truck, and get to grips with coding with Sniff + Snails to command their own ship’s crew. There are even events with live animals, and roaming Noise Technicians introducing visitors to strange experiments in the science of sound.

The fun doesn’t stop there; the Mary Rose is also offering exciting events for families. Fire a replica Tudor cannon and learn all about the vital teamwork that went into being a Master Gunner or design a family flag like those flown by Henry VIII’s admirals. Visitors can also get inspired by the brave team that found the Mary Rose, taking on the role of designing a machine using K-Nex to raise treasure from the seabed, and digging up mystery objects to learn all about who the crew of the Mary Rose really were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These events will culminate in the Pioneer Discovery Days. A major event rounding off the museum’s summer.

Getting hands on at Victory Live: The Big Repair and a robotic friend from the Tech Truck

Once visitors have learnt all about the pioneering inspirations behind Portsmouth Historic Dockyard there’s still a whole world of adventure waiting. Explore HMS Victory, the oldest commissioned warship in the world, and discover the groundbreaking conservation aiming to keep the ship conserved for the next generation.

Discover the Mary Rose and learn more about the fate of Henry VIII’s favourite ship, and the story of its raising in the museum’s immersive 4D theatre experience.

An Ultimate Explorer ticket is the best value way to explore the dockyard whether visiting for the day or giving 12 months of access, so visitors can visit as much as they want in the summer holidays and return for seasonal events throughout the year. All summer events are free with a valid museum ticket. Take advantage of our summer sale with a huge price drop on tickets – for a limited time only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STEM events are brought to visitors by the National Museum of the Royal Navy’s STEM programme, sponsored by Airbus, Newton, Serco and Fujitsu.

All events are free with a valid museum ticket, now available at a special discount for the summer. An Ultimate Explorer ticket to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard offers a year of access to a world of maritime history. Tickets to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard with the special summer discount can be bought at https://bit.ly/4jjDxdA