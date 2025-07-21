Escape the heat with a wildlife coolcation

Trade sweltering beach days for crisp mountain and coast air, enjoying relaxed guided walks through breathtaking natural environments where you'll have the chance to encounter an incredible array of wildlife—from elusive mountain mammals to rare birds and vibrant alpine flora.

The Picos & Plains of Northern Spain

Explore the temperate, refreshing mountain and plain habitats of northern Spain on this 10-day flight-free holiday. This exciting wildlife trip makes the journey part of the holiday, starting with a ferry to Santander to the Bay of Biscay where the group will watch for whales, dolphins and seabirds. Then on to the heart of the Picos de Europa in the Cantabrian Mountains in search of high mountain birds and mammals on cable car and walking excursions, before heading to Zamora and the wide open plains of the Duero Valley, offering striking scenery and an insight into the area's wonderful grassland bird species.

How to do it: Departs on 3 August, from £2,295 pp including return overnight ferries (private cabins), 7 nights' full board accommodation, transfers, excursions and expert naturalist guides.

Scotland's Mammals & Highlights of the Highlands

The Ardnamurchan Peninsula is the westernmost area of the British mainland, a wild, remote and scenic place with a mild, moist and temperate climate. On this 8-day tour the group will be staying on the Ardnamurchan Estate on the south coast of the peninsula, from where the group will make day-time and night-time excursions to look for the region’s special mammals, including Wildcat. Explore the cool and shady nearby woodland which holds a high density of one of Britain’s most beautiful and elusive mammals, the Pine Marten, as well as Roe, Fallow and Red Deer, Badger and Fox. Enjoy cool coastal breezes in search of Otters, seals and seabirds along the sheltered bays of the peninsula, as well as a boat trip to spot Minke Whales and other cetaceans.

How to do it: Departures on 1, 9 & 25 August, from £1,795 pp including 7 nights' full board accommodation, transportation and transfers on itinerary, excursions and expert naturalist guiding. Travel to and from location is not included; guests must arrange own travel to and from the tour destination.

Romania's Danube Delta & Carpathian Mountains

On this 2-centre holiday explore the contrasting landscapes of Romania’s Carpathian Mountains, Black Sea coast and Danube Delta. In the cooling Carpathians, search rocky peaks and dense spruce forests for Wallcreepers, Brown Bears and vibrant mountain flora. Then head to the huge wetland are of the Danube Delta to explore a maze of channels and lakes in search of pelicans, herons and other waterbirds from an incredible floating hotel, before enjoying two days discovering the wildlife of the Black Sea Coast.

How to do it: Departs on 6 August, from £2,995 pp including 7 nights' full board accommodation, transportation and transfers on itinerary, excursions and expert naturalist guiding.

Botany & Wildlife in the French Pyrenees

A beautifully cooling high mountain holiday with daily mountain walks in the Pyrenees National Park witnessing diverse flora, Alpine mammals, spectacular birdlife and a wealth of butterfly and other insect species. Accommodation in a charming family run hotel with excellent traditional cuisine.

How to do it: Departs on 24th September, from £1,895 pp including 7 nights' full board accommodation, transportation and transfers on itinerary, excursions and expert naturalist guiding.

