Eurovision Grand Final coming to Vue Portsmouth next Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You can watch the final broadcast from the BBC from the comfort of the cinema.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vue Portsmouth (Gunwharf Quays) will be screening the Eurovision Grand Final 2025 on Saturday, 17 May from 8pm.

Audiences will be able to watch the epic song contest unfold on the big screen, cheer for their favourite performances and celebrate the night with friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eurovision is being hosted by Switzerland this year in Basel, following their victory at the 2024 contest with the song The Code performed by Nemo.

Vue Portsmouth (Gunwharf Quays) will be screening the Eurovision Grand Final 2025 on Saturday, 17 May from 8pm.

The UK’s entry this year is the female pop trio Remember Monday with their song 'What The Hell Just Happened?'. They’ll be one of 26 acts competing in the grand final.

John Travers of CinemaLive, distributors of the event in cinemas, said: "We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the third year in a row.

"There’s simply no better way to enjoy the biggest night in music than in a cinema, surrounded by fellow fans.

"So, grab your friends, dress to impress, and join us for an unforgettable celebration on the big screen."

Tickets and screenings can be found at: songcontestincinemas.co.uk