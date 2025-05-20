Exciting new after-school activity sessions coming to Mountbatten Leisure Centre

Starting next month, Mountbatten Leisure Centre is launching fun and energetic after-school multi-sport sessions for children aged 5–13 — the perfect way to stay active, make new friends, and burn off some after-school energy!

Organised by local charity and social enterprise BH Live, these sessions are designed to give kids more chances to enjoy sports and fitness outside of school in a supportive, social environment.

Led by friendly BH Live Active instructors, each session will offer a mix of exciting games and sports — think badminton, table tennis, football, basketball, soft archery, dodgeball, tag, and loads more. Every week brings something new to keep things fresh and fun.

These sessions are also a great way to help children stay healthy. A recent Sport England survey (2024) showed that only 57.1% of children aged 5–16 are active for more than 30 minutes a day outside of school, even though the NHS recommends at least 60 minutes of activity daily.

These sessions are a simple, fun way to bridge that gap. Here’s what you need to know:

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays | 4pm – 5:45pm

Flexible pick-up and drop-off times – drop off as early as 3:45pm and pick up as late as 6pm

Dates: From Monday 2 June to Friday 18 July 2025 (pilot programme)

Where: Mountbatten Leisure Centre, Northsea

Cost: £6.50 per session, (£4.50 for BH Live Active junior members)

Spaces: Up to 20 children per session

How to book: Sessions can be booked up to two weeks in advance on a pay-as-you-go basis. Book via the BH Live Active app or online at bhliveactive.org.uk.

The Mountbatten Leisure Centre is owned by Portsmouth City Council and operated in partnership with BH Live.

On behalf of BH Live, Portsmouth Cluster Manager, Matt Low, said:

“We’re really excited to be launching these after-school sessions. They’re a great way for kids to stay active, build confidence, and have fun after school. Our BH Live Active instructors are ready to make every session enjoyable and welcoming!”

Cllr Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure & Sport at Portsmouth City Council added:

"Encouraging young people in the city to get active is one of our main priorities, so it's fantastic to see that BH Live are running these after school sessions. It's a great opportunity to try a range of sports and activities in a supportive environment, along with the chance to make new friends. I'm hoping this will be a big success!"

If the pilot goes well, there are plans to bring the sessions back again in September.

Got questions? Drop the centre an email at [email protected].

To find out more about the Mountbatten Leisure Centre, visit bhliveactive.org.uk/Mountbatten