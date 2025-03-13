Exciting new attractions & displays to be unveiled this Easter at Beaulieu

Be one of the first to see Beaulieu’s latest addition We Had One Of Those. This new interactive attraction, opening on 5th April, invites visitors to relive their motoring memories by getting up-close and personal with iconic vehicles from the 1960s through to the 2000s and beyond.

Guests can take a seat inside cars from their past, interact with retro dashboards, and experience features from the likes of a 60s VW Beetle, a 70s Austin Allegro or a 90s Ford Fiesta. The attraction is enhanced with period-specific accessories, such as fluffy dice and beaded seat covers, fully immersing visitors in the nostalgia of past driving experiences.

Fans of historic houses will be able to enjoy seeing more of Palace House with newly redecorated private bedrooms opening to the public for the first time. Visitors this Easter will be able look around the set of themed rooms which were once part of Edward, Lord Montagu’s private apartment. Guests can also meet and interact with costumed guides inside the house to learn more about life in the 19th century.

As well as new permanent attractions and displays to see, guests can get stuck into egg-ceptional seasonal activities as the cars become the stars during the Easter holidays! From 5th April – 21st April, meet friendly living history characters and hear their vehicles rumbling into life, as they take to the arena in daily motoring parades.

See the famous Mini Outspan Orange, Mr Toad’s Car from Wind and the Willows and family favourite Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which is also available for bookable rides around the grounds throughout the day. Bookings for Chitty can be made on the day of your visit for an additional charge.**

Don’t forget to head inside the National Motor Museum to explore their vast collection of motor vehicles as well as their new In Focus exhibition Racing Pride: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Community in Motorsport, which shines a light on the unique personal journeys of LGBTQ+ individuals across motorsport disciplines. Younger visitors should also keep their eyes peeled for the Museum's Easter activity trail ‘Rabbits in the Headlights’.

Those visiting over the Easter weekend (Good Friday 18th April – Easter Monday 21st April) can get stuck into entertaining crafts and keep a look out for the Easter bunny who will be handing out sunflower seeds to grow from home. Leave time to explore the grounds and gardens where you will be able to see spring flowers emerging throughout including daffodils and tulips.

Your general admission ticket to Beaulieu includes all there is to see including We Had One of Those, Palace House, Easter activities as well as all the familiar favourites including the National Motor Museum, Little Beaulieu, Beaulieu Abbey, the Monorail and the Veteran bus.

To find out more and to book your next together day, visit www.beaulieu.co.uk.

*Please note: Motoring parades will be on from 2pm each. The parades are weather dependent and cannot go ahead in wet weather conditions.

**Please note: Rides in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang are an additional cost and cannot go ahead in wet weather conditions.

1 . Contributed Watch motoring parades over the Easter holidays at Beaulieu Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed New Palace House bedrooms opening in time for the Easter holidays at Beaulieu Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Family fun in Palace House at Beaulieu this Easter Photo: Submitted Photo Sales