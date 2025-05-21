Exclusive discounts at Gunwharf Quays for one week only

Gunwharf Quays is set to hold an exclusive week-long shopping event for the start of summer, allowing the outlet’s PLUS+ rewards club members to unlock extra savings.

The PLUS+ Discounts Week will be hosted at the Portsmouth shopping outlet, from Saturday, May 24 to Sunday, June 1, with incredible savings on top of the already discounted outlet prices across a range of much-loved brands.

Over the week, guests will be able to enjoy a variety of discounts, including but not limited to*:

Belstaff: Extra 20% off the outlet price. What’s more, on 24th and 25th May, there will be a pop-up trailer selling the brand’s full price range with 20% off.

Extra 20% off the outlet price. What’s more, on 24th and 25th May, there will be a pop-up trailer selling the brand’s full price range with 20% off. Calvin Klein: Spend £80 and get an extra 20% off the outlet price

Spend £80 and get an extra 20% off the outlet price Crew Clothing: Extra 25% off the outlet price

Extra 25% off the outlet price Gant: Extra 20% off the outlet price

Extra 20% off the outlet price Osprey London: Extra 20% off the outlet price

Extra 20% off the outlet price Penhaligon’s: Extra 20% off the outlet price

Extra 20% off the outlet price Puma: Extra 30% off the outlet price

Extra 30% off the outlet price Radley London: Extra 20% off the outlet price

Extra 20% off the outlet price Tap & Tandoor: 20% off when you spend £50

20% off when you spend £50 The Cosmetics Company Store: Extra 20% off the outlet price. Buy 3 items and get 30% off the outlet price, or buy 4 items and get 30% off the outlet price along with a free gift.

Extra 20% off the outlet price. Buy 3 items and get 30% off the outlet price, or buy 4 items and get 30% off the outlet price along with a free gift. The White Company: Extra 10% off the outlet price

Extra 10% off the outlet price UGG: Extra 20% off the outlet price

Gunwharf Quays shopping event

Guests will also discover additional discounts at Levi’s, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger alongside many other brands.

To attend and take advantage of the exclusive savings, guests will need to sign up to PLUS+, the outlet’s free rewards club.

By joining PLUS+, guests will gain access to exclusive deals, limited-time offers, early access to events and first looks at new brands, along with a complimentary PLUS+ Discounts Week Pass. Simply show your pass at participating brands to benefit from the additional savings.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “There’s something very special about outlet shopping; whether it’s the discount of up to 60% off, exclusive-to-outlet lines or finding that incredible item you didn’t know you were looking for. And what’s even more exciting is that for one week only, we’re inviting guests to discover even bigger savings and offers in our PLUS+ Discounts Week, the perfect way to celebrate the start of Summer.

“Whether our guests are looking to refresh their summer wardrobes, get ahead with their holiday shopping or simply treat themselves over the bank holiday weekend, this event is the perfect occasion.”

Joining PLUS+ is quick, easy and completely free. For more details about the event and to join PLUS+ for your exclusive Discounts Week Pass, visit the Gunwharf Quays website.

*Terms and Conditions apply to all discounts on offer. Please check in-store for details.