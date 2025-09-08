Experience the iconic Sir Nigel Gresley when it returns to The Watercress Line for the first time in 19 years

Visitors to The Watercress Line in Hampshire have the unique opportunity to enjoy a variety of experiences on board the iconic locomotive 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley when it returns in October for the first time in 19 years.

To mark the occasion, a programme of unforgettable experiences is on offer between October 8 and 12, including exclusive dining and a Nikon photography session with this historic locomotive, loaned courtesy of Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust.

Built in October 1937, Sir Nigel Gresley was one of just 35 LNER A4 Class Pacific locomotives, designed for high-speed services on the East Coast Main Line between King’s Cross and Edinburgh. It was the 100th Pacific locomotive designed by Sir Nigel Gresley and was named in his honour.

This event also pays tribute to the close working relationship between Sir Nigel Gresley and his assistant Oliver Bulleid, who would have worked on design elements of the A4 Pacific. Bulleid went on to design The Watercress Line’s flagship wartime locomotive Merchant Navy Class 35005 Canadian Pacific in 1940, showcasing the enduring bond between Master and Apprentice.

With the formation of British Railways in 1948, the locomotive secured its place in history as the post-war steam speed record holderin British Railways, reaching an incredible 112 mph. The locomotive’s shape is familiar to those who know its sister-engine Mallard, the all-time steam speed record holder.

The forthcoming experiences at The Watercress Line start with the Static Footplate Tour on October 8 and 9, where visitors can step on board for a guided exploration. Steam enthusiasts will be able to get up close to the controls, learn about the intricate workings of the locomotive, and discover what it takes to keep such a powerful machine in motion.

On October 9, keen photographers are invited to take part in an exclusive Photography Experience in partnership with Nikon. This special day offers a rare chance to capture Sir Nigel Gresley in all its glory, with professional guidance from experts who will share tips and techniques to help attendees create stunning images of one of the most iconic locomotives ever built.

On October 10, an Exclusive Dining Experience aboard Sir Nigel Gresley offers the full red-carpet treatment, with guests enjoying a welcome drink and a fine dining menu served as they travel through the scenic Hampshire countryside.

The Afternoon Tea Experience takes place on October 11 and 12, when guests can sit back and savour freshly prepared savoury treats and delicate cakes, while travelling behind this world-famous engine - a perfect way to combine elegance, history and relaxation.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said: “We could not be more delighted to welcome back Sir Nigel Gresley after nearly two decades. These experiences, whether enjoying an elegant afternoon tea, taking fabulous photographs or standing on the footplate, will captivate the imagination and bring our shared railway heritage to life.

“It is a unique opportunity to connect with the magic of steam travel and celebrate the remarkable story of this locomotive.”

Standard travel behind Sir Nigel Gresley is also available on October, 11 and 12 with a round trip from Alresford station. Spaces are limited and expected to sell quickly, so early booking is highly recommended.

Find out more at https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/sir-nigel-gresley-experiences/