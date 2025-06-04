Family-friendly History Re-enactment Weekend comes to Beaulieu

A Royal Hunt: History Re-enactment Weekend is filled with live demonstrations and immersive living history stations across this two-day event. True to its name, the weekend follows the New Model Army on the hunt for King Charles through the New Forest, leaving visitors to wonder whether he could be hiding somewhere on the Beaulieu Estate.

From firing muskets and cannon fire to officer dinners and the feeding of the troops and civilians, visitors can experience the sights and sounds of life during the tumultuous Civil War era. Adding to the atmosphere, live drum jams will bring the weekend to life with authentic music from the time.

Living History Stations give visitors a look at the everyday lives of civilians and soldiers from the 17th Century. Military displays with pikemen, musketeers and an artillery crew are arranged as they would have been at the time, while civilians showcase traditional crafts. Artisans including a flax tent maker, an alehouse keeper, a warrener and an apothecary offer an immersive glimpse into the skilled trades of the time.

Show-goers will witness re-enactors display the discipline and precision of Civil War military drills, followed by the chance for young recruits to step back in time and take part in the kids’ drill. The experience continues with a display of the timeless art of falconry, as Lord Montagu’s falconer exercises his birds on the lawns of Palace House.

History enthusiasts can delve into Beaulieu’s rich past with free informal tours of the medieval Abbey, tracing the footsteps of the monks who lived there 800 years ago. Originally founded by King John in the 13th century, the Abbey was destroyed by order of King Henry VIII in 1538. Today, the conserved ruin offers a tranquil setting to relax and appreciate the work of its medieval builders.

This Living History Event draws inspiration from the classic novel, The Children of the New Forest. Set during the English Civil War, the novel weaves real historical events and figures with the story of four children, offering a unique perspective on how the conflict affected everyday lives. Visitors familiar with the book may recognise scenes and details reflected in the event’s displays.

Tickets for A Royal Hunt: History Re-enactment Weekend are available now at: beaulieu.co.uk/events/history-reenactment-weekend/

Tickets to the History Re-enactment Weekend include admission to the whole Beaulieu attraction, including the National Motor Museum and its new display, Icons of F1, displaying iconic racing cars from throughout the years. It also includes Palace House and its newly refurbished bedrooms, open to the public for the first time this year, 13th-century Beaulieu Abbey, Monorail, Secret Army Exhibition, Brabazon Restaurant and Little Beaulieu, the adventure playground. Plus, Beaulieu’s new feature exhibition We Had One Of Those, where visitors can get back in the driving seat of cars from their past. Discover Beaulieu’s packed events calendar at www.beaulieu.co.uk/events.