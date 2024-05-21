Fareham locals' plea for comedy answered as Stitches brings two rib-tickling shows to new venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stitches Comedy Club is on track for two sold-out shows at Fareham Live, after the new venue responded to local theatre goers' calls to host the popular comedy event.

Back in March, the Hampshire-based theatre took to social media to ask its followers which show they most wanted to see ahead of its September launch. Stitches, known for bringing big names to local venues, emerged as the clear favourite with a significant number of votes.

Following this enthusiastic feedback, the inaugural show of the comedy gala in Fareham Live's 120-seat Studio One sold out within days. Encouraged by this, a second show has been scheduled for February 2025 in the venue’s 800-seat Main Auditorium, with tickets already on their way to being snapped up.

Derek Aldridge, Head of Regional Programming at Fareham Live, said: “It became clear very quickly how much desire there was for comedy at Fareham Live - and even clearer how popular Stitches is in the region. I couldn’t have been more pleased to make contact with Stitches Founder, James Alderson, who has put together two great line-ups. I can’t wait to hear the laughs ring out in our magnificent new venue.”

James Alderson

Run by comedian, writer, actor, and Havant native James, Stitches Comedy Club strives to bring exceptional performances to the region’s towns and cities, giving comedy fans the opportunity to see their favourite performers closer to home.

The eagerly anticipated first night, held on 2 November, will kick off with show openers The Noise Next Door, legends from Live At The London Palladium, followed by Jake Lambert, who served as the international support act for Michael McIntyre's arena tour. The headliner will be Angela Barnes, star of Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo. The second date, held on 13 February, boasts a stellar lineup including Mock the Week legend Andy Parsons, Zoe Lyons—known for her appearances on Have I Got News for You, Live at the Apollo, and Celebrity SAS—and headliner Gary Delaney, fresh from his 300-date sell-out tour.

James said: "It’s been a real pleasure dealing with Fareham Live and it’s exciting to know we’ll have sold out both shows in this gorgeous venue very soon. It’s great to be able to include such a stunning brand new theatre in our list of Stitches Comedy Club locations and we know our comedians are looking forward to bringing the laughs too!"

He continued: “These are genuine community events that bring live comedy directly to local venues. It’s vital for people to have access to the arts without needing to travel to major cities like London. The performers also greatly appreciate this setting. Being in more intimate venues allows them to truly connect with their audiences, feel the crowd's energy up close, and create an electric atmosphere. That was my aim with Stitches—to identify these gaps on the map, providing local entertainment while respecting the territories of other comedy club promoters."