Fareham tradespeople offered free tool marking and crime prevention advice

Tradespeople in and around Fareham who want to protect themselves against the consequences of tool theft are invited to attend a free workshop and tool-marking event at Hendy’s Ford Transit Centre on Newgate Lane next month.

The event is being held in conjunction with SelectaDNA – a global leader in forensic marking - and will run from 8.00am to 10.00am on 5 November.

The first 100 guests will receive a SelectaDNA tool marking kit, worth £50, which marks approximately 50 items with a unique identifier that can speed the recovery of vital tools and equipment in the event of a theft. Tool theft remains a significant concern for traders, with over 25,000 instances reported to police in 2024*, half of which involved thefts from a vehicle.

David Graham, General Manager at Hendy Group, said: “A dependable van is one of the most important assets a tradesperson can have, and our Ford Transit Centre continues to support local businesses of all sizes across Hampshire. We’re also now offering essential training and solutions to help protect tools and equipment, reducing the risk of theft and giving our customers greater peace of mind.”

Nick Roach, Police Liaison, SelectaDNA said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Hendy Ford for another tool marking event, helping to protect tradespeople and their livelihoods across Hampshire. Following the success of our previous event in Eastleigh, this event is another step towards deterring theft and making it harder for criminals to profit from stolen equipment. By marking tools with SelectaDNA, we’re giving owners a simple but powerful way to keep their property safe - and giving police a means to identify stolen tools and equipment.”

To find out more about the Ford Transit Centre tool marking event, please visit: https://www.hendy.co.uk/transit-centre/tool-marking-event/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=tool_marking_event_pr