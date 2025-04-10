Fareham’s biggest community event is back – here’s how to get involved
On Saturday July 5, from 10am to 4pm, the showcase will return to Fareham’s West Street, featuring a variety of stalls, entertainment, and activities. The event, run by Community First, offers local organisations a unique opportunity to connect with residents, attract new volunteers, and fundraise, all while celebrating the incredible community spirit of Fareham.
Following the success of last year’s event, which saw a great turnout from both community groups and visitors, the 2025 showcase promises to be bigger and better. The Podium stage will host live performances throughout the day, with acts including Titchfield Festival Theatre, Fareham Musical Society Youth Theatre, Ukes of Wallington, Solent Philharmonic, Locks Heath Tuneless Choir, Warsash Band, Mandaleigh Dance Studio, and Steppin’ Up Dance.
Organisations already signed up to take part include Citizens Advice, Love4Life, Recapture Life CIC, Warsash Band, The Breastfeeding Network, and The Rainbow Centre. More spaces are available, and Community First is encouraging local groups to get involved and take advantage of this free opportunity to showcase their work.
The Crafty Makery CIC will also be running free craft activities throughout the day for families and visitors of all ages.
Tim Houghton, Chief Executive of Community First, said: "The Fareham Community Showcase is all about bringing people together. It’s a fantastic opportunity for local groups to raise awareness, meet potential volunteers, and celebrate the incredible work they do.
“Last year’s event was a huge success, and we’re excited to welcome even more organisations and visitors this year. Whether you’re part of a charity, a community club, or just passionate about getting involved locally, we’d love to see you there."
Any community groups, charities, or organisations interested in taking part should register as soon as possible to secure a stall.
The deadline for sign-ups is Sunday June 14, and anyone wanting more information can visit cfirst.org.uk/events-calendar or contact Liza Smith at [email protected].