Fareham’s biggest community event is back – here’s how to get involved

2024 Community Showcase

Local community groups, sports clubs, charities, and organisations are invited to take part in this year’s Fareham Community Showcase, a celebration of the amazing work being done in and around the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday July 5, from 10am to 4pm, the showcase will return to Fareham’s West Street, featuring a variety of stalls, entertainment, and activities. The event, run by Community First, offers local organisations a unique opportunity to connect with residents, attract new volunteers, and fundraise, all while celebrating the incredible community spirit of Fareham.

Following the success of last year’s event, which saw a great turnout from both community groups and visitors, the 2025 showcase promises to be bigger and better. The Podium stage will host live performances throughout the day, with acts including Titchfield Festival Theatre, Fareham Musical Society Youth Theatre, Ukes of Wallington, Solent Philharmonic, Locks Heath Tuneless Choir, Warsash Band, Mandaleigh Dance Studio, and Steppin’ Up Dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisations already signed up to take part include Citizens Advice, Love4Life, Recapture Life CIC, Warsash Band, The Breastfeeding Network, and The Rainbow Centre. More spaces are available, and Community First is encouraging local groups to get involved and take advantage of this free opportunity to showcase their work.

2024 Community Showcase

The Crafty Makery CIC will also be running free craft activities throughout the day for families and visitors of all ages.

Tim Houghton, Chief Executive of Community First, said: "The Fareham Community Showcase is all about bringing people together. It’s a fantastic opportunity for local groups to raise awareness, meet potential volunteers, and celebrate the incredible work they do.

“Last year’s event was a huge success, and we’re excited to welcome even more organisations and visitors this year. Whether you’re part of a charity, a community club, or just passionate about getting involved locally, we’d love to see you there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any community groups, charities, or organisations interested in taking part should register as soon as possible to secure a stall.

The deadline for sign-ups is Sunday June 14, and anyone wanting more information can visit cfirst.org.uk/events-calendar or contact Liza Smith at [email protected].