Feast of Fiddles Spring Tour comes to St James Church Emsworth Tuesday 15 April

2025 and Feast of Fiddles set out on their Spring Tour once again – their 30th !

Two storming performances at the New Forest Folk Festival and Fairport’s Cropredy Convention in 2024 promoted what has become their 8th recording and another live offering at that.

Born in Nettlebed on Valentine’s Day 1994 as a one-off special concert, Feast of Fiddles is a band of friends that puts on a show of huge dynamic range performed with passion, joy and a liberal dose of fun. This year fiddlers Garry Blakeley (Band of Two), Ian Cutler (Bully Wee), Marion Fleetwood (Trad Arr, Sandy Denny Project), Tom Leary (Joe Brown), Brian McNeill (Battlefield Band) and Simon Swarbrick (Merry Hell) bring a large range of fiddle playing styles to the rock back-line – all held together by legendary drummer Dave Mattacks. It’s not unheard of for past alumni to make guest appearances along the way so keep an eye open for tour news on the website. This is a live music entertainment like no other on the circuit which is guaranteed to be enjoyed by even the most doubting of friends dragged along!

Quote from band founder member Hugh Crabtree

Feast of Fiddles Wandering River Photography Stephen Stoddart

““Well here we are again!” I said to my bandmates as we gathered for our first rehearsal in January. It was like coming back to a familiar place with a feeling of pleasure, recognition and joy. 1994 is such a long time ago – I had no idea we’d still be doing this lovely thing all these years later. The explanation: the people, the music and the folk who buy the tickets. Simples!” – Hugh Crabtree

“Britain’s fiddling supergroup” – Mark Radcliffe, BBC Radio 2

£27.50 Show 7.30pm https://www.wegottickets.com/event/642384