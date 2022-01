Here are 12 of the most famous people from across the county.

Portsmouth has also played home to many celebrities over the years – from Dickens to Love Island contestants.

Look through our gallery of celebrities from the rest of Hampshire below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. Jane Austen One of the most famous British authors of all time was born in Steventon Rectory in Hampshire. She wrote Pride and Prejudice and many other novels. She is buried at Winchester cathedral. Photo: Other Photo Sales

2. Craig David Singer, rapper and producer Craig David was born in Southampton. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Ian McEwan The author of Atonement and other beloved novels, Ian McEwan was born in Aldershot Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Claire Balding This BBC Sport, Channel 4 and BT Sport presenter was born in Kingsclere in Hampshire in 1971. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales