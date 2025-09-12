Hampshire as a county features some gorgeous towns and villages, so it’s no wonder it would be the place a number of celebrities call home.
From Colin Firth to Martin Freeman and Amanda Holden, we’ve put together a gallery consisting of the celebrities that were born here.
Discover 19 celebrities that were born in Hampshire:
Take a look at some of these celebrities who were born in Hampshire.
2. Jane Austen
One of the most famous British authors of all time was born in Steventon Rectory in Hampshire. She wrote Pride and Prejudice and many other novels. She is buried at Winchester cathedral. Photo: Other
3. Ian McEwan
The author of Atonement and other beloved novels, Ian McEwan was born in Aldershot. Photo: Contributed
4. Reverend W. Awdry
Creator of Thomas the Tank Engine, Wilbert Vere Awdry was born at Ampfield vicarage near Romsey in 1911. Photo: Other