19 celebrities you'd never know were born in Hampshire including Colin Firth and Amanda Holden

By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Sep 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 10:47 BST
Hampshire has been the birth place of a star studded list of celebrities.

Hampshire as a county features some gorgeous towns and villages, so it’s no wonder it would be the place a number of celebrities call home.

From Colin Firth to Martin Freeman and Amanda Holden, we’ve put together a gallery consisting of the celebrities that were born here.

Discover 19 celebrities that were born in Hampshire:

1. Hampshire Celebs

Take a look at some of these celebrities who were born in Hampshire. Photo: Getty

One of the most famous British authors of all time was born in Steventon Rectory in Hampshire. She wrote Pride and Prejudice and many other novels. She is buried at Winchester cathedral.

2. Jane Austen

One of the most famous British authors of all time was born in Steventon Rectory in Hampshire. She wrote Pride and Prejudice and many other novels. She is buried at Winchester cathedral. Photo: Other

The author of Atonement and other beloved novels, Ian McEwan was born in Aldershot.

3. Ian McEwan

The author of Atonement and other beloved novels, Ian McEwan was born in Aldershot. Photo: Contributed

Creator of Thomas the Tank Engine, Wilbert Vere Awdry was born at Ampfield vicarage near Romsey in 1911.

4. Reverend W. Awdry

Creator of Thomas the Tank Engine, Wilbert Vere Awdry was born at Ampfield vicarage near Romsey in 1911. Photo: Other

