25 films and TV shows that were filmed Portsmouth according to IMDB

This star studded adaption of the book/ musical Les Miserables filmed scenes at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard with Hugh Jackman being one of the Hollywood stars who arrived in the city for the filming in 2012.

From more recent examples like Les Miserables, all the way back to the feature film adaption of Tommy in the 1970s.

However there have been plenty of other movies and TV shows that have been filmed in our city.

Here are 25 that filmed scenes in Portsmouth, according to IMDB

- Les Misérables (2012)

- Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

- Mansfield Park (1999)

- Tommy (1975)

- The Boy Friend (1971)

- Captain Horatio Hornblower R.N. (1951)

- Pursuit of the Graf Spee (1956)

- Brief Crossing (2001)

- The Time of Their Lives (2017)

- Twenty Twenty-Four (2016)

- Silent Hours (2017)

- Going Out (1981)

- Having You (2013)

- Clouds Over the Hill (2009)

- The Ship Was Loaded (1957)

- Their Finest Hours (2012)

- Dead Cert (1974)

- Hell to Pay (2005)

- Solitary III (2015)

- The Holly Kane Experiment (2017)

- Perfect Understanding (1933)

- Urgh! A Music War (1981)

- The Queen of Sheba's Pearls (2004)

- Born for Glory (1935)

- Dance Craze (1981)

- Atlantis II (1991)

An episode of the recent series of Masterchef was also filmed in Portsmouth, while HMS Victory in the Historic Dockyard was featured in an episode of ITV’s Vanity Fair in 2018.

