The series is based on the books by J.R.R Tolkien and it is set to be the most expensive season of TV ever produced – with a reported budget of nearly $500 million for the first set of episodes.
Despite not premiering until September 2022, Amazon has already announced a second season for the show – and it will be filmed in the UK.
Production for the first season took place in New Zealand, where the Peter Jackson movies were filmed.
The show, which is currently unnamed, is not a reboot of the films and is set in an earlier period of time in Middle Earth.
Hampshire has long proved a popular filming location with major movies and shows – including the likes of Downton Abbey, Star Wars and even Avengers.
And with the Lord of the Rings returning home to the UK, we thought we would do a bit of location scouting for Amazon and suggest a few places in our county that could double for Middle Earth.