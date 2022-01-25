Initially, the pair denied the dating rumours but Tom Holland's frequent social media posts of his co-star left fans uncertain on their relationship status.

The couple-named 'Tomdaya' by fans- have faced dating speculation since they first appeared alongside each other in the Marvel hit film.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Here is everything you need to know about the couple:

Who is Zendaya?

Zendaya famously goes by her first name but her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman.

The 24-year-old is an actress, singer and model who is one of six siblings.

The star, who was born in California, rose to fame in Disney Channel's Shake it Up alongside Bella Thorne.

Since her feature on the dance sitcom, Zendaya has gained an Instagram following of 124 million and now has her own clothing line named Daya by Zendaya.

In 2020, Zendaya was the youngest woman to win the Emmy for Best Actress.

She is currently the star of Euphoria on HBO, which has released its second season.

Is Zendaya dating Tom Holland?

Tom, who plays Spiderman in the movie franchise, first sparked dating rumours with Zendaya back in 2017 after filming Spider-Man: Homecoming together.

Paparazzi pictures of Tom and Zendaya kissing were released in July 2021, reigniting the rumour mill.

In September, Tom uploaded a picture of the pair together for Zendaya's birthday on Instagram with the caption: 'My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.'

The pair seemed to confirm their relationship when they attended the 2021 Ballon D'Or awards ceremony back in November.

Have they featured in other films together?

Zendaya and Tom have featured in the 'Homecoming' Spider-Man trilogy together which includes Far from Home and the finale No Way Home, which was released in cinemas last month.

They have not starred in any roles together outside of Spider-Man.

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zendaya famously starred in The Greatest Showman and in the HBO Max show Euphoria.

She has also starred in Malcolm and Marie and Dune alongside Timothée Chalamet, with Dune: Part Two set to be released in 2023.

Whereas Tom has starred in other Marvel films such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game.

The actor's upcoming projects include a biopic where he portrays dancer and actor Fred Astaire which is currently in development at Sony.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron