Bling Empire is back for season two.

The first season of Bling Empire was released in January 2021 and now the Asian-American socialites are returning to our screens for a new season.

The LA-based series follows the lives of a group of wealthy friends as they flaunt their luxurious lifestyles, designer jewellery, and party-filled calendars.

But when will season two air and is there a trailer?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Bling Empire season two be released?

Bling Empire season two will be released on May 13, 2022, in the UK.

Will the new season be available to watch on Netflix?

Season two will be available exclusively on Netflix on its release date.

Who is in the cast for season two?

A majority of the cast from season one will return to our screens for the second series.

The cast includes:

-Christine Chiu

-Kevin Kreider

-Kelly Mi Li

-Kim Lee

-Kane Lim

-Gabriel Chiu

Two new cast members have been confirmed for the new series including TV personality Dorothy Wang and philanthropist Mimi Morris.

What is the plot?

At the end of season one, Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee got engaged, while Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray ended their relationship.

In season two, viewers can expect to see Cherie and Jessey prepare for their big day, which will be a huge event in the LA social circle.

In the season one reunion show, Kelly revealed that she has reconciled with Andrew after a 'good five-month or six-month break'.

The upcoming series could give an insight into whether their relationship has improved since the last season or whether it is more turbulent than before.

The official synopsis for the new series reads: ‘Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy.

‘This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey's relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin's best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills's rivalling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare.

‘But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other … and of course, impeccable style.’

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Bling Empire season two was released on April 19.