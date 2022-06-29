The comedy panel show, which airs on ITV2, launched in 2008 and is now sadly coming to an end after 14 years.

Celebrity Juice is hosted by comedian Leigh Francis, who is known for his shows including Bo’ Selecta! and his portrayal as Keith Lemon in Through the Keyhole and The Keith Lemon Sketch Show.

Celebrity Juice is coming to an end after 14 years on air.

Leigh announced the end of the show this morning (June 29) on Twitter, stating: ‘After 14 years, 26 series, 300 eps @CelebJuice is concluding later this year’

But why has the show been axed and will there be two farewell specials?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Why has Celebrity Juice been axed?

It has not yet been confirmed as to why ITV has axed Celebrity Juice after 14 years.

When Leigh announced the news on Twitter, he suggested that the show had come to its natural end.

He tweeted: ‘All good things must come to an end. I’ll miss it, and everyone so much, but on to the next chapter.’

In a statement, Paul Mortimer, the director of reality, acquisitions and controller of ITV2, ITVBe and CITV, said: ‘Celebrity Juice and Keith havebecome firm favourites in the ITV2 schedule over the years, with Keith's no holds barred humour and outrageous antics redefining the comedy panel show experience.

‘It's safe to say Celebrity Juice certainly won't be forgotten in a hurry, and we'd like to thank all of the team at Talkback, and of course Keith and all of our team captains over the years for making Juice the infectious TV hit it's become.’

The show has faced many changes during its time on TV, including Ferne Cotton leaving the show in 2018 after 10 years and Holly Willoughby’s departure in 2020 after 23 series.

Soon after, it was confirmed that Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack would be the new team captains, with Maya Jama as a regular panellist.

Keith, who has been the face of ITV2 for the past decade, will continue to appear on our teleboxes with Shopping with Keith Lemon, which returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub later this year.

Now in its third series, a whole new set of celebrities will be spending some quality time with Keith Lemon, unearthing some fascinating insights into the lives of some of the most recognisable faces.

Will there be two farewell specials?

It has been confirmed that the show will end on a high note with two farewell specials.

The specials will show all of the maddest moments in Celebrity Juice history, and some panellists may return to say goodbye to the show.

When will the final episode air?

A release date for the final episode of Celebrity Juice is yet to be announced, but fans can expect the show to come to an end later this year.

How to watch past episodes of Celebrity Juice