The popular police drama ran for 26 seasons and more than 2,000 episodes before it was axed by ITV in 2010 due to a decline in audience numbers.

More than four million viewers tuned in for the finale and now it has been reported that The Bill will return for not one, but two reboots of the series.

Cast of ITV television show The Bill on December 22, 1988.

But is there a release date and will it be available to watch on UKTV?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is The Bill?

The Bill is a police drama that first launched back in 1983 and followed the officers of Sun Hill police station in the fictional London Borough of Canley.

The Bill actor Mark Wingett.

The show focused on the work of a shift of officers at the station and on the nearby Jasmine Allen housing estate as they take on cases of muggings, domestic disputes, armed robbery, and bomb scares.

Over the years, dozens of guest stars graced the cells of Sun Hill, including Sean Bean, Russell Brand, Paul O’Grady, James McAvoy, and David Tennant.

Is The Bill returning to TV?

It has been reported that the police drama will be returning to our screens after more than a decade off-air.

A TV insider told The Sun: ‘In the minds of many producers and execs, The Bill is a drama which is just sitting, waiting, to be rebooted.’

Three cast members of the original series have reportedly met with writer Simon Sansome to discuss a reboot of the show.

The news comes following a special online cast reunion in 2021, 11 years after the finale ended, to raise money for charity.

Is there a release date?

An official release date is yet to be confirmed for the two projects.

There has been speculation that one of the shows will be called Sun Hill, suggesting that it will be set in the same location as its predecessor.

The reboot is reportedly being handled by UKTV and is in the early stages of development, which means that the show could air in early 2023 through UKTV.

A release date for the second reboot project is currently unknown.

Who will star in The Bill reboot?

According to IMDB, Sun Hill will see the return of at least three cast members from the original series.

Graham Cole, who starred as P.C. Tony Stamp from 1984 to 2009, is set to return alongside Trudie Goodwin, who played Sgt. June Ackland, and Mark Wingett, who played D.C. Carver.

It is understood that the plot of the reboot will focus on the three veteran officers who have since retired from the force, but will be brought back to Sun Hill as consultants to help deal with a rise in murder and suicide rates in Canley.

How to watch past episodes online

Episodes from seasons 17-23 and 26 of The Bill are available to watch online on UKTV Play, although the seasons are not complete.