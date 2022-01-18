The BBC has announced that Conversations with Friends will be coming to their BBC Three platform when it relaunches on TV this year.

Conversations with Friends will follow the TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s popular novel Normal People after it became a huge hit on BBC iPlayer last year.

Alison Oliver will play Frances in Conversations with Friends.

Here is everything you need to know about BBC Three's Conversations with Friends:

When will Conversations with Friends be released?

A release date is yet to be announced by the BBC but the broadcaster has confirmed that Conversations with Friends will debut this year.

Will the show be a sequel to Normal People?

Sadly, Conversations with Friends is not a sequel to Normal People but the story does carry the same theme of young relationships.

Sally Rooney’s debut novel was published back in 2017 and is set in Dublin.

Conversations with Friends follows the story of Frances and Bobbi who are students in the city.

The pair walk a very thin line between friends and exes but their relationship is put to the test when they meet Melissa and Nick.

Affairs, lies, and manipulation carry the story as Frances begins to question her relationship with Bobbi.

Who is in the cast?

Just like the cast of Normal People, Conversations with Friends contains a small number of actors.

The cast includes:

-Alison Oliver as Frances

-Sasha Lane as Bobbi

-Jemima Kirke as Melissa

-Joe Alwyn as Nick

Who is Joe Alwyn?

Joe Alwyn is a British actor who starred in Oscar winner, The Favourite.

The 30-year-old also co-produced and co-wrote a number of songs from his girlfriend Taylor Swift's Folklore and Evermore albums under the pseudonym 'William Bowery'.

Joe won his first Grammy for his contributions to Folklore after he co-wrote 'Exile' and 'Betty' and co-produced 'Exile', 'Betty', ‘This is Me Trying', ‘My Tears Ricochet', 'August' and Illicit Affairs'

The couple has been in a relationship for five years and the pair sparked engagement rumours after a recent getaway to Cornwall.

How to watch Conversations with Friends

The 12-part series will be available on BBC Three and streaming platform Hulu on its release date.

The drama will also be available online on BBC iPlayer.

