The former professional football player will be the subject of the new docuseries, which will take an in-depth look at his career in football and his family life.

The famous sportsman will reflect on his time as England captain, his charity work and his family life with Victoria Beckham and their increasingly well-known children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Beckham has announced that he will star in a new docuseries.

But is there a release date for the series and will it be available on Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know:

What will the series be about?

The documentary will give an insight into the former footballer’s background, including his early life in East London before exploring his career in football which spanned 20 years.

However, the docuseries will also focus on his personal life and post-football career moves.

The series will include interviews with those closest to him as well as footage from decades past.

Will the series be available on Netflix?

It has been confirmed that the docuseries will be available on streaming platform Netflix on its release date.

The documentary will be made in partnership between studio99, Venture Land and Netflix.

It has also been announced that the series will be edited by Chris King and Bjorn Johnson, with cinematography by Tim Cragg.

What has David Beckham said about the series?

The former England player took to social media to announce the new docuseries.

He said via Instagram: ‘I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career.

‘This series will feature unseen archives, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been part of my journey.’

In the social media post, Beckham tagged Academy Award winners Fisher Stevens and John Battesk who will be his director and producer team for the series.

Is there a release date?

A release date is yet to be announced for the docuseries.

Will the Beckham family star in the series?

The former footballer married Spice Girls singer Victoria Adams (then known as Posh Spice) on 4 July 1999.

The couple have four children together, Brooklyn Beckham (aged 23), Romeo James Beckham (19), Cruz Beckham (17), and Harper Seven Beckham (10).

It is understood that the family will feature in parts of the series, as Beckham reflects on family life before, during, and after his retirement from football.

When did David Beckham retire from football?

Beckham retired from football back in 2013 following a 20-year career in the sport.

Beckham, who is from Leytonstone in London, started out at Manchester United, making his debut in 1992 when he was 17.

Throughout his career, he was England captain and won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

He was also the first football player from Britain to play in 100 Champions League matches.