Last year’s show saw Italian-born Giuseppe win the grand prize after wowing the judges with his impressive spread for the Mad Hatters Tea Party.

The upcoming season will see 12 new aspiring bakers put to the test over the course of 10 episodes, competing in three challenges per episode including a signature, technical and showstopper bake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, and Matt Lucas from The Great British Bake Off.

But is there a release date for the new series and will Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to the show?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is there a release date?

A release date for the GBBO 2022 is yet to be announced.

However, fans could expect the season to start around the end of September as this was when the 2021 series began last year.

According to sources reported by The Cinemaholic, episodes began filming in April and will wrap in August, which would fit with the previous air date time frame from other seasons.

Will the show be available to watch on Channel 4 and All 4?

Channel 4 has confirmed that the GBBO has been renewed for three more seasons.

Richard McKerrow, chief executive at Love Productions, said: ‘We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 for another three years.

‘Love Productions’ long-term commitment with Channel 4 illustrates a deep, warm, mutual respect and partnership which enables us to bring Bake Off to the widest audience possible.”

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, added: ‘We are thrilled that Channel 4 will continue to serve up Bake Off’s unique combination of warmth, humour and soggy bottoms for years to come.

‘Bake Off is all about optimism, celebrating eccentricity and bringing the nation together – precisely what a publicly owned Channel 4 is here to do.’

The GBBO will be available on Channel 4 on its release date.

It will also be available on catch-up via All 4.

Who is on the line up?

The GBBO line-up 2022 is yet to be announced.

Will Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to the show?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have confirmed they will return as the judges for the next three seasons of the GBBO.

Who are the Great British Bake Off hosts?

The GBBO is hosted by comedians Noel Fielding (The Mighty Boosh) and Matt Lucas (Little Britain).

This will be Lucas’ third year presenting the series after taking over from Sandi Toksvig in 2020.

How to watch past seasons

All five Channel 4 seasons of GBBO are available now on All 4.

The BBC seasons which featured Mary Berry and Sue Perkins are not available to watch on the Channel 4 streaming platform.