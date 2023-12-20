Doctor Who will soon be back on our screens once again this Christmas – and the occassion brings to mind times where the Tardis has landed in Hampshire.
Ahead of Ncuti Gawtwa’s imminent debut in the lead role – and following Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials starring David Tennant – we’ve put together a list of things which connect the long-running science fiction franchise to Portsmouth.
Here are seven ways the city is linked to the series, from hidden Daleks to visits from the Time Lord themselves.
Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special. Here are 8 ways the series is linked to Portsmouth. Photo: BBC
In 1971, Doctor Who came to Portsmouth. Third Doctor serial The Sea Devils starred Jon Pertwee and included several locations in the city.
Jon Pertwee is here pictured at Fraser Gunnery Range at Eastney. Pictured with him L-R: Ordnance electrical mechanic Stephen Scholes from Leeds, control electrical mechanic Gerald Taylor from Wolverhampton (who were acting as extras in the filming), and David King from Chichester House.
Pictured - The Doctor Who Exhibition at Portsmouth Comic Con 2023. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
The 1985 serial Revelation of The Daleks featured the North Harbour IBM building in Cosham, which is now Lakeside North Harbour.