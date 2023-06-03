Comic Con 2023: Here are 28 photos of day 1 at Comic Con in Portsmouth
Comic Con has got off to a brilliant start on the first day with hundreds of ticket holders flocking to the city to see what is in store for them.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 15:01 BST
The event is even bigger this year with stalls and activities spanning over numerous floors of the Guildhall building.
The venue has also been converted into a comic and science fiction fan’s dream land with a Star Wars experience, a Doctor Who experience and a Jurassic World experience.
Groups of people have been sporting their best cosplay outfits for the occasion and the first day has got off to a good start.
Here are 28 images from the first day of Portsmouth’s Comic Con 2023:
