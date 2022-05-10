Many popular films and TV shows have been filmed in the county including The Avengers, Les Misérables, Downton Abbey, and of course the famous BBC sci-fi series.

Doctor Who follows The Doctor, a mysterious 2,000-year-old time-travelling figure, as they travel through space and time in a ship known as the Tardis.

The series began in 1963 and seemingly came to an end in 1989 before returning to our screens in 2005.

Jodie Whittaker will step down as the Time Lord in Doctor Who this year.

It has recently been confirmed that Ncuti Gatwa will be replacing Jodie Whittaker as the 14th Doctor in the sci-fi series next year.

The Rwandan-Scottish actor rose to fame for his role as Eric Efflong in Netflix hit series Sex Education, which earned him a BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actor in Television and three BAFTA Television Award nominations for Best Male Comedy Performance.

But when was Doctor Who filmed in Hampshire and do any of the cast members have a connection to the area?

Jodie Whittaker filming Doctor Who at Little Woodham village in Gosport.

Here's everything you need to know:

When was Doctor Who filmed in Hampshire?

Doctor Who has been filmed in Hampshire many times.

The first time Doctor Who was filmed in the county was back in 1972 for the now-classic six-part mini drama series, The Sea Devils.

The series, which starred Jon Pertwee as the Doctor, was filmed at various naval sites in Portsmouth and at No Man's Land sea fort in the Solent.

Doctor Who was filmed for the second time in Hampshire for another six-part mini drama called The Time Monster in 1972.

This was filmed at Stratfield Saye Park, near Basingstoke.

After Jon left the show in 1974, he was succeeded by Tom Barker.

The Pyramids of Mars, a four-part series where Tom played the Time Lord, was filmed at Stargrove Manor in East Woodhay in 1975.

The series also starred Elizabeth Sladen as Sarah-Jane Smith and Michael Sheard as Laurence Scarman.

The Image of the Fendahi was filmed at Stargrove Manor in 1977 and the show returned to the location in 1984 for a four-part mini series called Warriors of the Deep, which starred Peter Davison as the fifth Doctor.

The Royal Engineers' Diving Establishment in Marchwood was also used as a filming location for Warriors of the Deep.

In 1978, the two-part story of Revelation of the Daleks, which starred Colin Baker as the sixth Doctor, was filmed at both Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Petersfield and at the IBM UK buildings in Cosham.

Filming returned to Queen Elizabeth Country Park in The Trial of the Time Lord in 1986 and Buster Hill in Petersfield was also used in the series.

32 years later, the first female Doctor Jodie Whittaker came to The Little Woodham 17th Century Village Experience in Gosport to shoot scenes for her first season, The Witchfinders, in 2018.

Scenes were also filmed at Stokes Bay in Gosport.

Cast connections to Portsmouth and Hampshire

There are a few cast members of Doctor Who that once spent time in Hampshire or had family who lived in the county.

The third Doctor, Jon Pertwee, served in the Royal Navy in Portsmouth and he also spent time at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, HMS Sultan, and the St Vincent barracks in Gosport.

Jon passed away in 1996 in the USA.

Scottish actor Michael Sheard lived in Ryde on the Isle of Wight before he died in 2005.

Jodie Whittaker may be known for her northern accent but her great-uncle worked and lived in Hampshire during the First World War.

In 1941, a newspaper article from the Boston Guardian and Lincoln Independent revealed that John Walter Clements, Jodie’s great-uncle, had joined the Red Cross and was heading towards Hampshire.

John served as an orderly in Netley Hospital, near Southampton, and it was one of the largest military hospitals at the time.