The former One Direction star has had a busy few months.

Not only did he recently perform at the Coachella music festival, but his third studio album ‘Harry's House’ is set to be released on May 20 this year.

Harry Styles starred in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 movie Dunkirk alongside Cillian Murphy and in the recent Marvel movie, Eternals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Styles will star in Don't Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh.

Now, Mr Styles is back on the big screen in a new movie called Don't Worry Darling.

But is there a release date for the movie and who is in the cast?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Don't Worry Darling be released?

Don't Worry Darling will be released in the UK on September 23, 2022.

Will Don't Worry Darling be available in cinemas?

Don't Worry Darling will be available in cinemas on its release date.

What is the plot?

Don't Worry Darling revolves around a couple called Jack and Alice.

It is set in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert.

Currently, there is little information available about the plot of the movie but one of the film's stars described it as having a 'compelling', 'fun', and 'dark and twisted' storyline.

This movie will not be for the faint-hearted.

Who is in the cast?

Mr Styles will play Jack in Don't Worry Darling, while Oscar award-winning actress Florence Pugh will play Alice.

Other cast members include Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan, Star Trek's Chris Pine, If Beale Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne, and comedian Nick Kroll.

The movie is directed by Olivia Wilde, who is also Harry Styles' girlfriend.

The director took to social media to celebrate working with her partner: ‘No joke, it is hard to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.

‘Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack'. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold centre stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.’

Ms Wilde will also star in the movie but her character is yet to be confirmed.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Don't Worry Darling was released back in September 2021.

In the sneak peek, shots of Jack and Alice are interspersed with scenes of another character holding a gun.

A voice asks: ‘Where has my husband gone?’

Another voice responds: ‘Nothing for you to concern yourself with, you’ll be on your own for a while’.

The official trailer is available here.

CinemaCon attendees were treated to exclusive footage of the upcoming movie.

Journalist Jeff Sneider described the footage in a Twitter post: ‘DON'T WORRY DARLING trailer gets Florence and Harry smooching early and in bed together.

‘The trailer introduces themes of gaslighting as Florence digs into the truth about her idyllic community.’

Was Olivia Wilde handed child custody papers at CinemaCon?

Ms Wilde caused a stir at CinemaCon after she was reportedly handed child custody papers on behalf of ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

She was handed the documents while appearing on stage to promote Don't Worry Darling.

A source told Variety: ‘Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis.

‘Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.’