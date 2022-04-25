George Michael was heavily involved in the making of the documentary before his tragic death on Christmas morning in 2016.

George Michael Freedom Uncut is narrated and co-directed by the former Wham singer and it will shine a light on his intimate personal life with an array of unseen footage.

A new documentary on the life and career of George Michael is set to be released soon.

But when will the documentary be released and will it be available in cinemas?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will George Michael Freedom Uncut be released?

George Michael Freedom Uncut will be released on June 22, 2022, which is three days before what would have been the singer's 59th birthday.

Will the documentary be available in cinemas?

George Michael Freedom Uncut will be available in cinemas across the UK on its release date.

Fans of the singer will not be able to stream or watch the documentary online and participating cinemas will be announced when tickets go on sale on April 27.

What is George Michael Freedom Uncut about?

The documentary follows the singer's life after the release of his award-winning solo album 'Faith'.

Viewers will be able to see the making of his album 'Listen Without Prejudice: Vol 1' and the documentary will feature unseen footage of George's personal life, including his high court battle and the death of his partner, Anselmo Feleppa.

Many famous faces will feature in the documentary including Stevie Wonder, James Corden, Ricky Gervais, Elton John, and Liam Gallagher.

The five supermodels who featured in the “Freedom! ‘90’” music video (Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista) will also star in the upcoming documentary.

How to get tickets for George Michael Freedom Uncut

Tickets for George Michael Freedom Uncut will go on sale on April 27 and they will be available on the official website.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices for George Michael Freedom Uncut are yet to be confirmed.

It is expected that ticket prices will be announced when they go on sale on April 27.

Who was George Michael?

George Michael was one of Britain's most influential pop stars in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was a member of Wham, a chart-topping band with hits including 'Club Tropicana', 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go', and 'Last Christmas'.

The singer decided to go solo in 1987, with his album 'Faith' earning him his first solo Grammy.

In 1998, George Michael revealed that he was gay on live television and after coming out, he became an activist for HIV and Aids.

How did George Michael die?

George Michael died in the early hours of Christmas morning in 2016, aged 53.

He was discovered by his partner, Fadi Fawaz.