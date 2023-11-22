34 movies and shows you may not realise were filmed in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Hampshire is a county with many beautiful locations - and many of them have appeared on both the big and small screen.

Which means it is no surprise that it is a popular place to film major movies and TV shows.

With everything from James Bond films to The Avengers and Les Miserables having chosen to shoot across the county, including in Portsmouth and Gosport.

In many cases hundreds – and even thousands – of fans have turned out to catch a glimpse of filming and to meet some of their heroes from both the big and small screen.

In 2016 Hollywood star Sir Anthony Hopkins arrived in Gosport as part of the filming for Transformers: The Last Knight, and had photos taken with fans between takes.

Here are the films and movies you may not have realised were filmed in Portsmouth and Hampshire. Maybe watch the films and shows again and see if you can spot the local connection!

1 . Downton Abbey Highclere castle is where Downton Abbey was filmed.

2 . Tommy - Portsmouth Based on The Who's classic 1969 Rock Opera Tommy, the film of the same name was mostly shot in Portsmouth such as at South Parade Pier, Hilsea Lido and Kings Theatre. It was filmed in 1974.

3 . Les Miserables - Portsmouth This star studded adaption of the book/ musical Les Miserables filmed scenes at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard with Hugh Jackman being one of the Hollywood stars who arrived in the city for the filming in 2012.