Highclere Castle in Highclere, Hampshire. Picture: Tim Ockenden/PA Wire

The doors to the famous manor will open up once again on March 18.

Not much has been revealed about Downton Abbey: New Era yet – aside from the following brief synopsis: ‘Lord and Lady Grantham request the pleasure of moviegoers' company at their Yorkshire country estate this Christmas.’

But despite being set in the north, the actual country house used during the filming is in Hampshire.

Highclere Castle is a Grade I listed building in Highclere, which is near the border with Berkshire.

If you are thinking of trying to visit the real Downton Abbey – we’ve pulled together a helpful guide.

Here’s all you need to know:

Can you visit Highclere Castle?

Yes! You can visit Highclere Castle and live out your Downton Abbey dream.

But you will need tickets!

How much are tickets to visit Highclere Castle?

For spring admission it costs:

Castle, Gardens & Egyptian Exhibition

- Adult – £27.50

- Child – £16.00

- Child Concession – £15.00

- Family (2 adults,2 children) – £75.00

- Over 60 – £25.50

- Disabled – £25.50

- Student – £25.50

- Carer – £0.00

Castle and gardens

- Adult – £20.50

- Child – £13.00

- Child Concession – £12.00

- Family (2 adults,2 children) – £57.00

- Over 60 – £19.00

- Disabled – £19.00

- Student – £19.00

- Carer – £0.00

There are also a number of guided tours and other events that take place throughout the year – such as afternoon tea – but you have to book well in advance.

The guided tours cost around £125 per person for adults.

When can you visit Highclere Castle

Spring

Every day from Friday 8th April 2022 – Friday 22nd April 2022.

Also:

- Saturday 30th April

- Sunday 1st May

- Monday 2nd May

- Tuesday 3rd May

- Saturday 28th May

- Sunday 29th May

Summer

Sunday 10th July 2022 – Tuesday 6th September 2022.

Closed Friday and Saturday each week.

What is in the Egyptian Exhibition?

According to Highclere Castle’s website it says: ‘The six rooms of the exhibition catalogues the Earl’s fascination with Egypt, his early excavations from 1906 onwards, his relationship with his friend Howard Carter and the discovery and contents of the tomb, including a magnificent reproduction of the sarcophagus. It begins with part of the Earl’s own collection of antiquities.’

