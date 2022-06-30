The channel is aimed at younger audiences and it will be the home of comedy and entertainment programmes for sibling channel, Channel 4.

E4 Extra has taken over the broadcasting slot held by 4Music and it launched on June 29.

Legendary season two will be available on E4 Extra.

But what shows are available on E4 Extra and how can you watch the channel?

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is E4 Extra?

E4 Extra is a brand new channel by Channel 4 aimed at younger audiences.

The channel will primarily air entertainment shows, scripted and unscripted comedy, and a few UK exclusives.

What shows will be on E4 Extra?

E4 Extra will broadcast acquisitions including:

- Batwoman

-Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares

-Ninja Warrior Japan

Undercover Boss USA.

The channel will also broadcast repeats of Channel 4 and E4 properties including:

-The Big Bang Theory

-The Inbetweeners

-Derry Girls.

E4 Extra will have the UK exclusive of Legendary season two, a dance challenge programme that follows teams who are competing in voguing challenges where they perform dances inspired by fashion models.

Judges include Jameela Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion and the winning teams are awarded a cash prize.

The full schedule for E4 Extra is available on the TV guide on All 4.

Is the channel available all day?

E4 Extra will be available to watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

What channel is E4 Extra on?

The channel has taken over 4Music’s slot and it can be found on:

-Freeview 31

-Virgin 337

-Sky 139

-Freesat 181

-YouView 31.

Is E4 Extra available on All 4?

Programmes aired on E4 Extra will be available to watch on streaming platform All 4 shortly after they are broadcast on TV.

What has happened to 4Music?

4Music previously aired music and entertainment content but it will now focus purely on music content due to the introduction of E4 Extra.

4Music can now be found on:

-Virgin 336

-Sky 354

-Freesat 501.

Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at Channel 4 said: ‘4Music started life as a music channel, but it has changed over time in line with audience demands offering a blend of E4 flavoured comedy and entertainment.