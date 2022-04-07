Elite season five is set to air on Netflix tomorrow (April 8).

The popular drama series follows three working-class teenagers who enroll at Las Encinas, an exclusive private school in Spain.

The teens clash with the wealthy students, resulting in murder.

Season four of the show ended with a dramatic cliffhanger as Ari's attacker was finally revealed.

But when will Élite season 5 air on Netflix and who is in the cast?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Élite season five be released?

What time will the show air?

Netflix typically releases new shows at 8am on their release date.

Who is in the cast?

Itzan Escamilla is set to return as Samuel García Domínguez for season five of the show and he is one of the last original cast members.

The cast of season five includes:

-Omar Ayuso as Omar

-Claudia Salas as Rebeka

-Georgina Amorós as Cayetana

-Carla Díaz as Ari

-Many Rios as Patrick

-Martina Cariddi as Mencía

-Diego Martín as Benjamín

-Pol Granch as Phillipe

Valentina Zenere will join the cast as Sofía and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia will play Gonzalo.

What is the plot?

The body at the bottom of the lake may cause some issues for the characters in season five.

After Guzmán shot Armando at the end of season four, Samuel and Rebe helped to hide his body in the lake.

With news spreading that Armando is missing, season five could see the trio caught for their actions.

The series will follow Rebekah’s journey of self-discovery as Omar deals with his split from Ander.

Romantic relationships will play a big part in season five, but will Ari and Samuel give their relationship another shot now that Guzmán is out of the picture?

Élite co-creator Carlos Montero told TV Line: ‘The fifth season has been so great, so alive, that I know I'm going to come back to it more than twice and three times. It's a feast for the senses. You're going to enjoy it.’

Is there a trailer for season five?

A trailer for Élite season five was released by Netflix on March 30.

If you wish to watch the trailer, it is embedded in this article.