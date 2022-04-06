The show has recently returned to our screens for its second series and now fans of the drama are eagerly awaiting a new spin-off of the popular Netflix show.

The Bridgerton prequel, which was announced by Netflix in May 2021, will tell the story of Queen Charlotte and how she became queen of the Ton.

The official title of the series is yet to be announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Golda Rosheuvel stars as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton.

But is there a release date for the series and will it be available on Netflix UK?

Here is everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for the Bridgerton spin-off?

A release date for the new series based on Queen Charlotte is yet to be announced.

Will the series be available on Netflix UK?

The spin-off will be available on Netflix on its release date.

What is the plot?

The new series, which is written and produced by Bridgerton's Shonda Rhimes, will explore Queen Charlotte's betrothal to King George.

According to Netflix website, Tudum, the storyline will follow the young queen as she moves to London, only to find out that she wasn't what the royals had in mind.

The series will show the societal shift that occurred after the couple's wedding, which was previously mentioned by Lady Danbury in Bridgerton season one.

Who is in the cast?

India Amarteifio is set to play the young queen in the spin-off alongside Corey Mylchreest as a young King George.

Other cast members include:

-Arsema Thomas as young Lady Danbury

-Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

-Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley

-Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

-Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

-Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor

-Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

-Hugh Sachs as older Brimsley

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) will also reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series.

Is Queen Charlotte based on a real person?

Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels may be fictional, but Queen Charlotte's character is based on a past royal.

The real Queen Charlotte was born as Sophia Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz back in 1744.

She was the youngest daughter of Duke Charles Louis Frederick of Mecklenburg-Strelitz and Princess Elisabeth Albertine of Saxe-Hildburghausen.

The Queen married King George III and the couple moved into London’s Buckingham House in 1762, which is now known as Buckingham Palace.

However, Queen Charlotte did not star in the book series.

The character was added to the Netflix show by Bridgerton's creator and showrunner, Chris Van Dusen.