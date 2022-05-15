Sam Ryder attends the dress reharsals ahead of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final at Reggia di Venaria Reale on May 13, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images)

Acts from across Europe (and the world) took to the stage in Turin, Italy, last night.

The UK was one of the favourites to win Eurovision 2022 along with Ukraine.

Maneskin were the winners last year, which is why Italy are the hosts for this year.

Netherlands were the hosts in 2021 and the competition took place in Rotterdam.

It has been 24 years since the UK hosted Eurovision, with Katrina and the Waves winning in 1997, and the 1998 edition took place in Birmingham.

But where will Eurovision 2023 take place?

Here’s all you need to know:

Who won Eurovision 2022?

Ukraine were the winners after scoring a dramatic 438 points from the public vote, taking them above the rest of the field.

You can watch the winning song from Kalush Orchestra embedded in the article.

Who will host Eurovision 2023

Ukraine will be the hosts for Eurovision 2023 after Kalush Orchestra won last night.