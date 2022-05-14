Eurovision: Where will it be held next year? Here's how host for 2023 is decided

EXCITEMENT continues to build for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 2:51 pm
Sam Ryder attends the dress reharsals ahead of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final at Reggia di Venaria Reale on May 13, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder attends the dress reharsals ahead of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final at Reggia di Venaria Reale on May 13, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images)

Acts from across Europe (and the world) will be taking to the stage in Turin, Italy, tonight.

The UK is one of the favourites to win Eurovision 2022 along with Ukraine.

Read More

Read More
How to watch Eurovision 2022

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Maneskin were the winners last year, which is why Italy are the hosts for this year.

Netherlands were the hosts in 2021 and the competition took place in Rotterdam.

SEE ALSO: How to vote in Eurovision

It has been 24 years since the UK hosted Eurovision, with Katrina and the Waves winning in 1997, and the 1998 edition took place in Birmingham.

But where will Eurovision 2023 take place?

Here’s all you need to know:

Who will host Eurovision 2023

The winner of the Eurovision song contest tonight will host the competition in 2023.

Ukraine and the UK are the bookies’ favourites.

EuropeUkraineItalyBirmingham