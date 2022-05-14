Eurovision: Where will it be held next year? Here's how host for 2023 is decided

The UK is one of the favourites to win Eurovision 2022 along with Ukraine.
Maneskin were the winners last year, which is why Italy are the hosts for this year.
Netherlands were the hosts in 2021 and the competition took place in Rotterdam.
SEE ALSO: How to vote in Eurovision
It has been 24 years since the UK hosted Eurovision, with Katrina and the Waves winning in 1997, and the 1998 edition took place in Birmingham.
But where will Eurovision 2023 take place?
Here’s all you need to know:
Who will host Eurovision 2023
The winner of the Eurovision song contest tonight will host the competition in 2023.
Ukraine and the UK are the bookies’ favourites.